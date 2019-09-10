Brice will be prepared if his number is called again

Clemson quarterback Chase Brice spoke to the media about reliving last year’s game against Syracuse. To much surprise, the redshirt sophomore has only watched the game once, and that one time was just film.

Brice may never forget last year’s thriller, but now is keeping his head down and preparing in case his number is called again against the Orange in the Dome this Saturday.

Brice on reliving last year’s Syracuse game

“I’ve probably watched it once, and it was just the film. I’ve seen a lot of highlights. My grandparents watch it a lot. They will pull it up, but I don’t even really watch it.”

Brice on the fourth-and-sixth play on the game-winning drive

“Fans still bring it up if they see me out. It was definitely a big play, obviously, it was fourth down. But I think after that game, as a whole we came together as a team. We became a lot closer. We sat behind Trevor (Lawrence), and he led us. From then on, we took control of the course and let other teams have it.”

Brice on the confidence the Syracuse game gave him

“From then on, I had greater confidence going into each and every other game because I knew I could go in if something was to happen again. I could go in and finish.”

Brice on his strengths

“I feel like I’m a pretty accurate quarterback. I want to give my receivers a chance every time. I think last year, I could have given my receivers a better opportunity. In the off-season, me and Trevor really honed in on being accurate, giving them a chance and knowing the position of the receiver.”

Brice on his relationship with Trevor Lawrence

“I’m usually the first one to meet him when he comes off the sideline just to let him know what I see, what I’m hearing. I want to know what he has to say, so I know. We all communicate, Coach (Brandon) Streeter, Taisun (Phommachanh), Ben (Batson), Trevor. That’s my role right now. We compete everyday on the practice field, and (Trevor) knows it. He’s made me better, and I feel like I’ve made him better.”

