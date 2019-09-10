Lawrence wants to 'leave no doubt'

Lawrence wants to 'leave no doubt'

Football

Lawrence wants to 'leave no doubt'

By 2 hours ago

By: |

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence says he doesn’t have any extra motivation this week because he was knocked out of last year’s game against Syracuse, but he does want his team to “leave no doubt” when they visit the Dome on Saturday.

Watch Lawrence’s press conference on TCITV:

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics.  This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.

The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.

Clemson Tigers gear at Fanatics.com

, , , , Football

More TCI

Latest

reply
11hr

What’s trending on The Clemson Insider today? A number of things including the latest edition of The Insider Report, Swinney puts an end to any discussion of other uniforms and has Jake Bentley played (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home