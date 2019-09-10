Lawrence wants to 'leave no doubt'

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence says he doesn’t have any extra motivation this week because he was knocked out of last year’s game against Syracuse, but he does want his team to “leave no doubt” when they visit the Dome on Saturday.

Watch Lawrence’s press conference on TCITV:

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics. This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.

The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.