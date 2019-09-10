Swinney says noise at The Dome can definitely be impactful

Syracuse may have changed the name of its home stadium for the first time since 1980, but it did not change its noise level.

For 38 years, the Orange’s home stadium was called The Carrier Dome, but due to a change in their corporate sponsorship, it is now being referred to as The Dome. Regardless of what it is called, its nickname, “The Loud House” is what has top-ranked Clemson concerned heading into Saturday’s 7:30 p.m. kick.

Syracuse (1-1, 0-0 ACC) announced earlier this week that Saturday’s game will be the first sellout for a football game at The Dome in 21 years. In other words, it is going to be loud.

“It can definitely impact the way you communicate,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said.

Few teams do a better job than Clemson when it comes to communicating on the road. The Tigers have won 19 of their last 20 true road games, dating back to the start of the 2015 season.

However, the one blemish came at Syracuse in 2017.

“It definitely can impact you if you do not prepare properly and you are not locked in, again, you don’t have the discipline and mental toughness and truly the focus to block all of that stuff out,” Swinney said.

The Tigers (2-0, 1-0 ACC) were definitely distracted at Syracuse two years ago. They discombobulated when they lost starting quarterback Kelly Bryant.

They turned the football over. There were penalties and they were inconsistent all night.

“You don’t control the external factors good or bad. Be locked in … just stay focused on that,” Swinney said.

From a communication standpoint, Clemson will simulate the noise of The Dome inside the Poe Indoor Practice Facility.

“You have to prepare your guys with cadence and how we are going to communicate,” Swinney said. “Whether that is with hand signals or whatever it may be. So, we will do that. We are fortunate that we have an indoor here. We try to make it unrealistic, to be honest with you. We feel like if we can function and practice, we will be able to execute on game day.”

