What They Are Saying: Watson is sensational to start season

Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson had a sensational start to the 2019 season Monday night, but it wasn’t enough as the Houston Texans’ defense couldn’t get the final stop.

In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said on Twitter about Watson’s performance Monday night.

Deshaun Watson is a KING and Bill O’Brien cannot be allowed to toy with his career as a play caller & GM. pic.twitter.com/eYb1sleVij — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) September 10, 2019

Texans didn’t get the win tonight, but they did get a helpful reminder: Deshaun Watson’s a top 10 QB in the NFL already, if not top five. He’s gonna win a Super Bowl one day. We’ve seen nothing to suggest he won’t. — Matt Hammond (@MattHammondShow) September 10, 2019

Trevor Lawrence and Deshaun Watson both threw for exactly 268 yards in their respective games this weekend. But with different results. One was more soar than the other too. One benefitted from having a much better defensive coordinator. — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) September 10, 2019

I don’t have anything intelligent to say about the strategy that hasn’t already been said by people smarter than me on here. I just hope the Texans are able to one day finally put it together before it becomes too late b/c Deshaun Watson is really special. — RedNinetyFour (@RedNinetyFour) September 10, 2019

I've watched about 10 Texans games the past 3 years and I feel like every one ends with Deshaun Watson putting his team ahead late and then the defense/Bill O'Brien blowing it — Matt Connolly (@MattatTheState) September 10, 2019

#Texans QB @deshaunwatson became the fastest player in NFL history to record at least 6,000 passing yards & 800 rushing yards (24 games). Watson is the 3rd player in NFL history to record 6,000 pass yds & 45 pass TDs in a player’s first 24 games, joining Kurt Warner & Dan Marino pic.twitter.com/ZSud04Fj1M — Texans PR (@TexansPR) September 10, 2019

Wow. That was incredible. @deshaunwatson hung in there and delivered. He’s remarkable. — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) September 10, 2019

Deshaun Watson was sacked an NFL high 62 times last year. He’s been sacked 6 times tonight. It’s week one, but he’s on pace for 96. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) September 10, 2019

Deshaun Watson: FEARLESS! 📺: ESPNpic.twitter.com/Fwdd8GyDei — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) September 10, 2019

SUPERMAN❗️❗️❗️ DeShaun Watson goes up and over for the score!@HoustonTexans@deshaunwatson#HOUvsNO

📺: ESPN

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app Watch on mobile: https://t.co/61B66fsGkc pic.twitter.com/w4O2NSiuUX — NFL (@NFL) September 9, 2019