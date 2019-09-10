What They Are Saying: Watson is sensational to start season

Football

Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson had a sensational start to the 2019 season Monday night, but it wasn’t enough as the Houston Texans’ defense couldn’t get the final stop.

In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said on Twitter about Watson’s performance Monday night.

