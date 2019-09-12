Babers mistaken, South Carolina has never owned Clemson in football

Though Dino Babers was trying to compliment Clemson’s football program earlier this week, he inadvertently put it down, at least when it comes to comparing Clemson to rival South Carolina.

Babers was under the impression the Tigers played second fiddle to the Gamecocks in the Palmetto State when he was talking about the way Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has turned the program into a national power.

Though Clemson has not always been the kind of elite program it is today, history has shown the Tigers have owned their rivalry with South Carolina, with the exception of the brief 5-year period from 2009-’13 when the Gamecocks won five in a row.

However, Clemson countered the Gamecocks former streak with a current 5-game win streak of its own.

“I think the biggest thing is where (the program) came from,” Babers said as he was trying to compliment Swinney and the Clemson program. “You know Alabama has been Alabama for a long time. Ohio State has been Ohio State for a long time. If I am not mistaken, and I could be, I have been mistaken a little bit in the last seven days, but the last 10 or 15 years, Clemson was not like that. South Carolina was better than Clemson. Now, all of sudden, all the people do is talk about Clemson in that state.”

Babers was mistaken. When it comes to football, Clemson has always owned the state of South Carolina. The Tigers own a 70-42-4 lead in the all-time series, including a 29-13-1 advantage since 1976.

Besides Clemson’s current 5-game winning streak, the Tigers won 4 straight games in the series four different times since 1980 (1980-’83, 1988-’91, 1997-2000 and 2002-’05). Clemson also owned a 3-game winning streak over the Gamecocks from 1976-’78.

The Gamecocks did not win back-to-back games in the series from 1971-2008.

As for what the two programs have done when they are not playing each other, its not even close. Over the years, Clemson has won 746 games in 124 years, compared to the Gamecocks’ 609 wins, though South Carolina’s football program is four years older.

Clemson has won 61.5 percent of its games all-time, while South Carolina has won just 51.3 percent. The Tigers own 3 national titles, 1 national runner-up finish and 24 conference championships. The Gamecocks have never won or played for a national tile and owns just 1 conference championship through the years.

As far as bowl games go, the Tigers have played in 44 bowl games and has won 24 of them, while South Carolina has played in just 23 bowl games and has won just 9.

The Gamecocks have never played in a major bowl game, BCS game or playoff game. Clemson has played in 12 such bowl games.

