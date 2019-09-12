On The Beat: There will be no upset this year

The top-ranked Clemson Tigers head to the last place they were beaten in the regular season when they visit The Dome Saturday in Syracuse, N.Y.

Clemson (2-0, 1-0 ACC) is coming off a 24-10 victory over then No. 12 Texas A&M last week, while the Orange is coming off a 43-point loss at Maryland. However, Syracuse is expecting a sellout as the Tigers come to town for the first time since the ‘Cuse stunned them in 2017, 27-24.

In this installment of On The Beat, The Spartanburg Herald Journal’s Eric Boynton join’s The Clemson Insider as we look at Saturday’s game, as well as talk about the program Dabo Swinney has built at Clemson during his time in Tigertown.

