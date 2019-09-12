Rudolph: ‘We are only going to get better’

Clemson defensive end Logan Rudolph spoke with the media on the challenges Syracuse has brought to the Tigers in their last two meetings. He says the team is ready to turn the page from two years ago, when they lost to the Orange at The Dome, and embrace the challenge on Saturday.

Rudolph on looking forward to playing games on the road

“I obviously love home games and being in the Valley, but it’s a great opportunity to go play in a new environment and see a new place. I’ve heard a lot about the Carrier Dome and how it’s loud. Obviously two years ago it didn’t go as planned, so we are definitely looking forward to going back and just playing Clemson football.”

Rudolph on Texas A&M game being a predictor of defense’s ability

“I think the defense, especially the d-line, did a great job being disruptive. I think that’s a testament to Coach (Brent) Venables, the great system he puts in every week, and the blitzes we dial up and I think we are only going to get better.”

Rudolph on the pride they take as a program by not taking any backward steps

“Kind of the motto we’ve had in the d-line room since spring to now is no drop off. We are going to do everything we can to carry on the legacy that those guys left last year. We don’t have to be a Clelin Ferrell or an Austin Bryant, but we just need to be ourselves and give great effort every day. If we do that, we will be successful.”

Rudolph on defense building momentum

“Saturday against Texas A&M was a huge confidence builder for the defense. I think that’s the best result we could have gotten, and I think everyone was pleased with it. It’s big having momentum coming into this week.”

Rudolph on Syracuse offense

“Tommy Devito is a great quarterback, he has a heck of an arm, and they do a lot of similar things that our offense does as far as the run game, but we are excited. They are an up-tempo offense that’s always going to keep us on our toes, but we are looking forward to the challenge.”

