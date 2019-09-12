Swinney named honorary coach of AFCA Good Works Team

The American Football Coaches Association announced Thursday that Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has been named honorary head coach of 2019 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team for his leadership in the Clemson community and commitment to giving back.

Swinney is the sixth member of the Clemson program all-time to earn an AFCA Good Works Team distinction, joining Robert Carswell (1999), Nick Eason (2000), Xavier Dye (2009), Deshaun Watson (2016) and Sean Pollard (2018).

Since 2009, the Swinney family and Dabo’s All In Team Foundation have given nearly $5 million back to communities and programs in the state.

–courtesy Clemson Athletic Communications

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics. This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.

The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.