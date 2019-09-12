Tigers in the NFL: Week 1

The Clemson Tigers have had success getting football players who come through their program into the NFL. In Week 1 across the league, there were a total of 34 players listed on a total of 19 different teams’ rosters.

Of those 34 players, 25 saw playing time in the first game of the season. The Clemson Insider brings to you a look at the notable performances as well as stats for all of the players who performed this week.

New Orleans Saints 30, Houston Texans 28

HOU: DeAndre Hopkins: 8 receptions, 111 yards, 2 touchdowns, 13 targets, 1 solo tackle

D.J. Reader: 1 solo tackle

Carlos Watkins: 2 total tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, 1 pass deflection

Deshaun Watson: 20/30, 268 yards, 3 passing touchdowns, 1 interception, 4 carries, 40 yards, 1 rushing touchdown

The Houston Texans suffered a heartbreaker on Monday Night Football when they traveled to the New Orleans’ Saints and were hoping to bring home a victory. After leading most of the game, the Texans fell short at the end and lost by a 2-point margin. Led by former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson, the Texans were primed for a game-winning drive to seal the deal. Watson found another former Tiger, DeAndre Hopkins, on the first play of the Texans’ final drive for a 38-yard gain. On the very next play, Watson found another receiver for 37-yards and the 6 points they needed to tie the game before making the extra-point for the lead. The only problem with this drive was it was too quick. The Saints were lethal with 37 seconds left on the clock and hit the game-winning field goal from 58 yards. Despite the loss, Watson went 20/30 for 268 yards and was responsible for all 28 points in the game, 3 through the air and 1 on the ground. Hopkins was the beneficiary of 2 touchdowns through the air from Watson on his 8 receptions for 111 yards. On the defensive side of the ball, 2 former Tigers tallied some tackles. D.J. Reader had a solo tackle while Carlos Watkins had 2 total tackles and participated in 1 tackle for loss in the game.

Kansas City Chiefs 40, Jacksonville Jaguars 26

KC: Bashaud Breeland: 1 pass deflection, 1 recovered fumble

Dorian O’Daniel: 1 solo tackle

Sammy Watkins: 9 receptions, 198 yards, 3 touchdowns

JAX: Tyler Shatley

The Kansas City Chiefs hit the road to face off with the Jacksonville Jaguars and went home with a big victory. The Chiefs took home a 40-26 win in what may be one of former Tiger Sammy Watkins’ best games during his time in the NFL. After Tyreek Hill went down with an injury, Watkins was the new primary target for quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Watkins was given a look by Mahomes 11 times and he took advantage of 9 as he reeled them in for receptions. He put up just shy of 200 yards and was responsible for 3 touchdowns in the game. His touchdowns came on plays of 68 yards, 49 yards, and 3 yards. Watkins’ performances against the Jaguars made it known that he is a reliable target for Mahomes. On defense for the Chiefs, Bashaud Breeland recovered a fumble on the first drive of the second half. He returned the fumble for 14-yards which led to another Kansas City touchdown. Dorian O’Daniel also had a solo tackle in the third quarter. Tyler Shatley saw the field at center for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Oakland Raiders 24, Denver Broncos 16

OAK: Clelin Ferrell: 3 total tackles, 1 solo tackle, 1 sack, 1 tackle for loss, 1 pass deflection, 2 quarterback hits

Trayvon Mullen: 1 total tackle

Hunter Renfrow: 2 receptions, 13 yards, 3 targets

The Oakland Raiders hosted the Denver Broncos on the later edition of Monday Night Football and defended their home field in a 24-16 victory over the Broncos. Former Tiger Hunter Renfrow took the stage and got 3 looks from Derek Carr. Renfrow took advantage and hauled in 2 of these passes for receptions, gaining 13 yards. He was one of seven receivers to catch a ball for the Raiders in the win on Monday night. On defense, both Clelin Ferrell and Trayvon Mullen were put in the game for some time. Mullen totaled one tackle while Ferrell was able to tally a solo tackle on his three total tackles. His solo tackle was a sack on Broncos’ quarterback Joe Flacco. His sack put the Broncos at a 7-yard loss on third-and-two and forced them to kick a field goal.

Other former Tigers who saw Week 16 action:

ATL: Vic Beasley Jr.: 3 total tackles, 2 solo tackles

Grady Jarrett: 5 total tackles, 4 solo tackles, 1 sack, 2 tackles for loss, 2 quarterback hits

BUF: Shaq Lawson: 4 total tackles, 1 solo tackle, 1 sack, 1 tackle for loss, 1 pass deflection, 1 quarterback hit

CAR: Ray-Ray McCloud III: 2 kick returns, 51 yards, 2 punt returns, 24 yards

IND: Deon Cain: 2 receptions, 35 yards, 2 targets

LAC: Mike Williams: 2 receptions, 29 yards, 3 targets

MIA: Christian Wilkins: 4 total tackles, 2 solo tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss

MIN: Mackensie Alexander: 1 solo tackles

Jayron Kearse: 9 total tackles, 6 solo tackles, 1 pass deflection

NYG: Wayne Gallman: 2 carries, 17 yards, 1 touchdown, 3 receptions, 24 yards

Dexter Lawrence: 1 total tackle

SEA: Jaron Brown

TB: Bradley Pinion: 2 punts, 42.0 yards

TEN: Adam Humphries: 1 reception, 5 yards

