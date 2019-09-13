By the Numbers: No. 1 Clemson at Syracuse

The Clemson Tigers will take on the Syracuse Orange Saturday (7:30pm) at The Dome in Syracuse, New York.

This will be the eighth all-time meeting between the two teams and the fourth meeting at Syracuse. The Clemson Insider brings you some numbers to be aware of as the Tigers take on the Orange.

3: Safety Tanner Muse is looking for a third game against the Orange where he takes a turnover back for six points. As a freshman in 2016, Muse had a 64-yard pick-six in Death Valley and as a sophomore in 2017, he had a 63-yard scoop-and-score at Syracuse.

4th-and-6: Quarterback Chase Brice saved the Tigers against the Orange last season when he stepped in for Trevor Lawrence and kept the game-winning drive alive with his 20-yard pass to Tee Higgins on fourth-and-sixth from the Clemson 48.

6: Clemson’s is looking for its sixth all-time win over Syracuse. The Tigers lead the series 5-2 heading into Saturday’s game.

16: Syracuse is on a 16-game streak in which the Orange have come away with a turnover at some point in the game. Clemson has the opportunity to snap this streak if they avoid turning the ball over on Saturday night. The Tigers had three turnovers at Syracuse in 2017 and three in last year’s game at Death Valley.

18: With a win on Saturday, Clemson can extend its winning streak to 18 games. This would set Clemson’s all-time longest winning streak, dating back to the start of the 2018 season.

40: Travis Etienne currently has 40 career rushing touchdowns. One touchdown will tie Travis Zachary for second-most career touchdowns at Clemson and two would put him in the second-place position all alone.

100: A win on Saturday would put Clemson at a total of 100 wins from the years 2011-‘19. Their record during this time is currently 99-15 (0.868 pct.).

200: Etienne has a chance to set a school record for career 200-yard games. If Etienne rushes for 200-yards, he will have 3 career 200-yards rushing games, passing Ray Yauger (1967-69), Terrence Flagler(1982-86), Raymond Priester (1994-97) and Andre Ellington (2009-12). He rushed for 203 yards in last year’s game.

300: Trevor Lawrence just needs 4 more completions to record a total of 300 career pass completions. He will become the 11th player in Clemson history to reach this feat.