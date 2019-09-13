Cup of Jo: Preview of Clemson at Syracuse

Cup of Jo: Preview of Clemson at Syracuse

Football

Cup of Jo: Preview of Clemson at Syracuse

By , 1 hour ago

By: and |

Top-ranked Clemson is a 27.5 favorite over Syracuse as it heads to the The Dome this Saturday.

The Tigers aren’t taking the spread seriously, as Syracuse has given Clemson trouble the past two years, including a 27-24 win over the No. 2 Clemson at The Dome.

Watch as The Clemson Insider’s Joanne Bethea and Katie Florio breakdown the matchup.

 

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics.  This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.

The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.

Clemson Tigers gear at Fanatics.com

, , , , Football

More TCI

Latest

9m

The Clemson Insider’s Alex Turri gives his weekly locks for Week 3 of the College Football season. Turri gives his thoughts on North Carolina at Wake Forest, Kansas at Boston College, Furman at Virginia (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home