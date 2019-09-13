Cup of Jo: Preview of Clemson at Syracuse

Top-ranked Clemson is a 27.5 favorite over Syracuse as it heads to the The Dome this Saturday.

The Tigers aren’t taking the spread seriously, as Syracuse has given Clemson trouble the past two years, including a 27-24 win over the No. 2 Clemson at The Dome.

Watch as The Clemson Insider’s Joanne Bethea and Katie Florio breakdown the matchup.

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics. This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.

The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.