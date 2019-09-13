Elite prospect ‘waiting on’ Clemson offer

Most of the top recruits that made their way to Clemson for the Texas A&M game last Saturday are members of the class of 2021.

But the Tigers also played host to several elite prospects in the 2022 class, including Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson defensive end/outside linebacker Jeremiah Alexander.

The Clemson Insider caught up with the 6-foot-2, 218-pound sophomore Alexander about his visit to Death Valley and more.

“It was good,” said Alexander, the No. 9 overall prospect nationally in the early 247Sports rankings for the 2022 class. “The atmosphere of the fans are great.”

Alexander said the highlight of his experience was “pregame watching (the Tigers) warm up and the intro of how loud it got.”

The MaxPreps All-American wasn’t able to speak with any Clemson coaches while on campus but plans to do so when he returns for another game later this fall.

“I didn’t get the chance to because I got there later than I expected,” he said, “but I’m going back sometime before the season (ends).”

Other visits Alexander has planned for this season include Georgia for its game versus Notre Dame on Sept. 21 and Alabama for its game against LSU on Nov. 9.

Alexander named the Crimson Tide and Bulldogs as his favorites at this point in the recruiting process. However, with two seasons of high school football still ahead of him after this year, there’s a long way to go in his recruitment and he doesn’t have a formal group of top schools yet.

“I’m not really sure,” Alexander said. “I’ll probably make a top 10 by the end of the season.”

“I’m just focusing on the season right now because if I don’t keep producing then the offers won’t mean anything,” he added.

Alexander’s early list of college offers features Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and others.

Clemson typically does not offer underclassmen, per Dabo Swinney’s policy, but Alexander says a future offer from the Tigers would mean “a lot” to him.

“That’s an offer I’ve been waiting on,” he said.

Moving forward, Alexander looks to build off an impressive freshman season in 2018 when he amassed 74 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss and six sacks.

