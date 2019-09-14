Another Rodgers score extends Clemson's lead in third quarter

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Clemson receiver Amari Rodgers scored his second touchdown of the game against Syracuse at The Dome on Saturday night to extend the Tigers’ lead over the Orange to 24-6 at the 9:42 mark of the third quarter.

On third and 1 from the Clemson 13-yard line, Rodgers caught a screen pass from Trevor Lawrence and took it down the right sideline all the way into the end zone for an 87-yard score — the fourth-longest touchdown pass in Clemson history.

Earlier in the game, Rodgers caught a 16-yard touchdown pass from Lawrence to give the Tigers a 7-0 advantage in the first quarter.