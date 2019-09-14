Halftime Stats: No. 1 Clemson 17, Syracuse 6

Football

Halftime Stats: No. 1 Clemson 17, Syracuse 6

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — No. 1 Clemson leads Syracuse, 17-6, at halftime of the game at The Dome on Saturday night.

Here are the halftime statistics:

TEAM

Clemson     Syracuse

First downs: 11     7

Rushing yards: 50     -3

Passing yards: 198     139

Total yards: 248     136

INDIVIDUAL

Clemson

Trevor Lawrence: 13-25, 198 yards, 1 TD

Tee Higgins: 7 receptions, 150 yards

Amari Rodgers: 2 receptions, 32 yards, 1 TD

Travis Etienne: 9 rushes, 40 yards

Lawrence: 2 rushes, 10 yards, 1 TD

Syracuse

Tommy DeVito: 9-17, 139 yards

Moe Neal: 2 receptions, 67 yards

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Clemson's defense owned the night Saturday at The Dome in Syracuse, New York. After quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw two third quarter interceptions that set the Orange up twice inside (…)

