Halftime Stats: No. 1 Clemson 17, Syracuse 6

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — No. 1 Clemson leads Syracuse, 17-6, at halftime of the game at The Dome on Saturday night.
Here are the halftime statistics:
TEAM
Clemson Syracuse
First downs: 11 7
Rushing yards: 50 -3
Passing yards: 198 139
Total yards: 248 136
INDIVIDUAL
Clemson
Trevor Lawrence: 13-25, 198 yards, 1 TD
Tee Higgins: 7 receptions, 150 yards
Amari Rodgers: 2 receptions, 32 yards, 1 TD
Travis Etienne: 9 rushes, 40 yards
Lawrence: 2 rushes, 10 yards, 1 TD
Syracuse
Tommy DeVito: 9-17, 139 yards
Moe Neal: 2 receptions, 67 yards