Helmet Stickers: No. 1 Clemson 41, Syracuse 6

Top-ranked Clemson handled its business in ‘The Dome’ at Syracuse Saturday night. Despite close matchups in recent years with the Orange the Tigers completely controlled the game.

Clemson (3-0, 2-0 ACC) showed out defensively while they harassed Syracuse (1-2, 0-1 ACC) and sophomore quarterback Tommy DeVito. The Tigers finished the game with eight sacks and lived in the Orange backfield.

Every week The Clemson Insider gives out helmet stickers to player who contributed to the game with outstanding individual performances.

Tee Higgins

Higgins showed up to New York ready to show out. He led Clemson wide receivers in both receptions and yards.

The junior wide receiver finished the game with seven catches for 150 yards including a 58-yard catch. Higgins continues to improve his draft stock while contributing to the Tiger victory.

Isaiah Simmons

The Clemson defense showed out and continued to establish itself as a force to be reckoned with. DeVito will hear the footsteps of junior nickelback Isaiah Simmons in his dreams tonight.

Simmons led all Tiger tacklers with 11 total tackles including eight solo tackles, and a pair of sacks. He has cemented himself as the leader of a young defense and leads by example with his intensity and ability to cover virtually the entire middle of the field.

Chez Mellusi

The freshman running back only carried the ball six times before his big break on Saturday night. With less than a minute remaining in the contest Mellusi broke free for a 57-yard touchdown run.

Mellusi deserves a helmet sticker because he showed flashes of what may be around the corner for Clemson fans after he scratched and clawed to make the travel squad.

Mario Goodrich

The Clemson defense has a tendency to bump things up to an extra level after the offense makes a mistake. This trend continued in the third quarter Saturday after Lawrence threw his first interception and Mario Goodrich answered with an interception of his own on the following play.

Tyler Davis

Davis toataled six tackles in Saturday nights game and made a huge impact at the point of attack for the Tigers. The freshman defensive tackle also sacked DeVito 1.5 times. His emergence surprised many but Davis has shown clearly why he deserves to start at tackle.