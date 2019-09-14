Lawrence, Tigers add to early lead over Orange

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Clemson followed up its first touchdown drive of the game with another touchdown on its next possession to take a 14-0 lead over Syracuse at The Dome on Saturday night.

Trevor Lawrence capped an eight-play, 77-yard drive that lasted 3:13 with a 1-yard touchdown run on a quarterback keeper, his third rushing touchdown of the young season.

A 35-yard pass from Lawrence to Tee Higgins, and a 15-yard roughing the passer penalty on the same play, helped set up the Tigers’ score with 5:34 left in the first quarter.