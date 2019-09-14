Player of the Game: No. 1 Clemson 41, Syracuse 6

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – In just his second game back on the field since returning from an ACL injured suffered in the spring, Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers broke out in a big way and showed he is fully healthy during the top-ranked Tigers’ xxx victory over Syracuse on Saturday night at The Dome.

After catching a couple of passes for six yards in Clemson’s Week 2 win against Texas A&M, Rodgers exploded for 121 yards receiving and two touchdowns on four receptions against the Orange.

The junior from Knoxville, Tennessee, kicked off the game’s scoring with a 16-yard touchdown catch from Trevor Lawrence that gave the Tigers a 7-0 lead at the 10:29 mark of the first quarter.

But Rodgers’ biggest play of the night came in the third quarter with the Tigers up by a score of 17-6.

On third and 1 from the Clemson 13-yard line – following an interception thrown by Lawrence on the previous drive – Rodgers caught a screen pass from Lawrence near the right hash marks, made a move to the outside and took it all the way down the sideline to the house for an 87-yard touchdown.

It was the fourth-longest pass play in Clemson history, and it gave the Tigers a 24-6 advantage with 9:42 remaining in the third quarter.

Rodgers averaged 30.3 yards per reception against Syracuse.