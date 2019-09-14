Tour of Champions: 1-on-1 with 5-star Bryan Bresee

The Clemson Insider’s Tour of Champions was on hand Friday night to watch 5-star defensive lineman Bryan Bresee as Damascus High battled Quince Orchard.
TCI went 1-on-1 with the nation’s top 2020 prospect following the game:
The Clemson Insider’s Tour of Champions was on hand Friday night to watch 5-star defensive lineman Bryan Bresee as Damascus High battled Quince Orchard.
TCI went 1-on-1 with the nation’s top 2020 prospect following the game:
GAITHERSBURG, Md. – After landing a commitment from Damascus (Md.) five-star defensive lineman Bryan Bresee in the 2020 class, Clemson is trying to get one of Bresee’s talented teammates on board in the (…)
A lot of the college football experts think Clemson has played its toughest game of the season and that the top-ranked Tigers should steamroll their competition the from here on out. The defending (…)
It’s Game Day in Syracuse where No. 1 Clemson battles Syracuse in an ACC Atlantic Division showdown. Location: The Dome Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. Television: (…)
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The No. 13 Clemson Tigers bested the No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Friday night by a 4-2 margin. The win moved Clemson to 5-0 on the young season and gave the Tigers a win in their (…)
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — The Clemson Insider’s Tour of Champions was on hand for 5-star Bryan Bresee’s game Friday night. Bresee put on a show going both ways the entire game. Check out the nation’s top 2020 (…)
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — After opening the 2019 season with two victories at Memorial Stadium, No. 1 Clemson makes its road debut tonight when it faces Syracuse at The Dome at 7:30. The teams played one of college (…)
GAITHERSBURG, Md. – The Clemson Insider made a stop at Quince Orchard High School in Gaithersburg, Maryland, on Friday night to see five-star Clemson commit Bryan Bresee and Clemson target Ryan (…)
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — The Clemson Insider made a stop at Quince Orchard High School on Friday night as part of our Tour of Champions to see five-star Clemson commit Bryan Bresee of Damascus (Md.) High as well (…)
It wasn’t the best week for Clemson’s Heisman candidates. Although they were able to put together an impressive win against then No. 12 Texas A&M in a game where it never really felt like A&M had a (…)
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — The Clemson Insider’s Tour of Champions is live from Quince Orchard High where 5-star Bryan Bresee is playing one of his biggest games of the year. Check out some highlights of Bresee who (…)