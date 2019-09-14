Watch Clemson arrive at the Carrier Dome

Watch Clemson arrive at the Carrier Dome

Football

Watch Clemson arrive at the Carrier Dome

By 2 hours ago

By: |

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The defending national champion Clemson Tigers have arrived at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse.

Watch the arrival on TCITV:

, , , Football

More TCI

Latest

More The Clemson Insider
Home