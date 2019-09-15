Clemson gains more first place votes in Coaches Poll

Clemson continues to hold on to the top spot of the Amway Coaches Poll, which was released Sunday. It now has 62 first place votes. Last week it had 60.
The Tigers (3-0, 2-0 ACC) remained No. 1 after Saturday’s 41-6 victory at Syracuse.
Virginia is the only other team from the ACC that is ranked. The Cavaliers debuted in the Coaches Poll at No. 22.
Amway Coaches Poll
|1
|Clemson
|3-0
|1622
|62
|1
|—
|1/1
|2
|Alabama
|3-0
|1560
|3
|2
|—
|2/2
|3
|Georgia
|3-0
|1463
|0
|3
|—
|3/3
|4
|Oklahoma
|3-0
|1409
|0
|4
|—
|4/4
|5
|Louisiana State
|3-0
|1361
|0
|5
|—
|5/6
|6
|Ohio State
|3-0
|1342
|0
|6
|—
|5/6
|7
|Notre Dame
|2-0
|1182
|0
|7
|—
|7/9
|8
|Florida
|3-0
|1095
|0
|8
|—
|8/10
|9
|Auburn
|3-0
|1093
|0
|9
|—
|9/16
|10
|Michigan
|2-0
|928
|0
|10
|—
|7/10
|11
|Utah
|3-0
|915
|0
|12
|1
|11/15
|12
|Penn State
|3-0
|864
|0
|11
|-1
|11/14
|13
|Texas
|2-1
|847
|0
|13
|—
|9/13
|14
|Wisconsin
|2-0
|806
|0
|14
|—
|14/17
|15
|Texas A&M
|3-0
|702
|0
|15
|—
|11/15
|16
|Central Florida
|3-0
|697
|0
|16
|—
|16/18
|17
|Oregon
|2-1
|586
|0
|17
|—
|13/18
|18
|Iowa
|3-0
|553
|0
|18
|—
|18/19
|19
|Washington State
|3-0
|516
|0
|20
|1
|19/21
|20
|Boise State
|3-0
|321
|0
|22
|2
|20/NR
|21
|Washington
|2-1
|274
|0
|21
|—
|12/21
|22
|Virginia
|3-0
|222
|0
|NR
|4
|22/NR
|23
|California
|3-0
|122
|0
|NR
|5
|23/NR
|24
|Arizona State
|2-0
|109
|0
|NR
|19
|24/NR
|25
|Kansas State
|3-0
|106
|0
|NR
|—
|25/NR
