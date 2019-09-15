Clemson gains more first place votes in Coaches Poll

Clemson continues to hold on to the top spot of the Amway Coaches Poll, which was released Sunday. It now has 62 first place votes. Last week it had 60.

The Tigers (3-0, 2-0 ACC) remained No. 1 after Saturday’s 41-6 victory at Syracuse.

Virginia is the only other team from the ACC that is ranked. The Cavaliers debuted in the Coaches Poll at No. 22.

Amway Coaches Poll

No. 19 Michigan State; No. 23 Mississippi State; No. 24 Southern California; No. 25 Maryland.

Oklahoma State 100; Memphis 68; Texas Christian 55; Michigan State 47; Wake Forest 33; Army 31; Brigham Young 25; Kentucky 14; Appalachian State 12; Temple 7; Mississippi State 6; Minnesota 5; Maryland 5; Nebraska 4; Navy 4; Duke 4; Tulane 3; Iowa State 3; Wyoming 1; Southern Methodist 1; Southern California 1; Arizona 1.

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics. This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.

The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.