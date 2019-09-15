Elliott: 'Even though it wasn't pretty, we accomplished the objective'

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Clemson co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said the top-ranked Tigers were not pretty on offense in Saturday’s 41-6 victory over Syracuse, but they accomplished the objective.

It marked Clemson’s record 18th consecutive win.

The Tigers finished the game with 612 total yards, but at times struggled, especially in the third quarter.

Watch Elliott’s interview with the media on TCITV.

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics. This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.

The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.