Higgins, Clemson offense acknowledge struggles

Top-ranked Clemson routed Syracuse on the road Saturday night and won 41-6 despite struggling to find a rhythm offensively.

On the stat sheet the Tigers (3-0, 2-0 ACC) appear to have shredded the Orange (1-2, 0-1 ACC). But a pair of Trevor Lawrence interceptions showed a Clemson offense that has yet to begin clicking on all cylinders with its wide variety of weapons.

The Tigers finished the game with 612 yards of total offense with 221 on the ground and 391 through the air but after returning virtually everybody from last season fans and media member expected more cohesion.

Junior wide receiver Tee Higgins accepted some responsibility for the offense’s shortcomings and assured fans they are cleaning up those mistakes.

“We definitely could have played better, there are some things we need to fix and we will see that when we look at the tape,” Higgins said. “We will go back to practice Monday and fix those things.”

Higgins also took responsibility for one of Lawrence’s interceptions because he ran a bad route and never made it to the right spot.

The Knoxville, Tennessee native took responsibility and that is exactly what a team leader does. And despite the areas Clemson needs to improve, Higgins still put together an outstanding performance.

He caught seven passes for 150 yards with a long of 58 yards and made a tremendous impact on the game while leading the team in both receptions and yards.

Even with two interceptions in the game Lawrence set a career high in passing yards and finished 22-of-39 for 395 yards and 3 touchdowns. Clemson is moving the football, scoring points and racking up yards but looked out of sorts at times and stalls for long periods of time.

The Tigers host Charlotte (2-1) out of Conference USA Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on the ACC Network. They will have an opportunity to play a consistent game against a Group of 5 opponent in Memorial Stadium and garner some momentum moving forward.

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics. This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.

The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.