Lawrence: 'We missed a lot on offense'

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence said the top-ranked Tigers missed a lot offensively in Saturday’s 41-6 victory over Syracuse at The Dome in Syracuse, New York.

Lawrence threw for a career-high 395 yards and three touchdowns in leading Clemson to its record 18th straight victory. However, the sophomore also threw two interceptions as the offense struggled for a little while from the second quarter to the third quarter.

The Tigers did finish the game with 612 total yards.

Watch Lawrence’s press conference with the media on TCITV.

