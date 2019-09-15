Tigers continue to hold strong in new AP Poll

Clemson remained No. 1 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll, which was released on Sunday.
Clemson remains No. 1, with 57 of the 62 first-place votes, as the top nine held their spots Sunday. Alabama was No. 2, receiving five first-place votes, followed by Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Auburn and Florida. The Tigers had 56 first place votes last week.
The Tigers (3-0, 2-0 ACC) are coming off a dominating 41-6 victory at Syracuse on Saturday.
Virginia (3-0, 2-0 ACC) is the only other ACC team joining Clemson in the rankings. The Cavaliers moved up 4 spots to No. 21 in the poll.
Associated Press Top 25 Poll
- Clemson (3-0) 57 First place votes
- Alabama (3-0) 5 First place votes
- Georgia (3-0)
- LSU (3-0)
- Oklahoma (3-0)
- Ohio State (3-0)
- Notre Dame (2-0)
- Auburn (3-0)
- Florida (3-0)
- Utah (3-0)
- Michigan (2-0)
- Texas (2-1)
- Penn State (3-0)
- Wisconsin (3-0)
- UCF (3-0)
- Oregon (2-1)
- Texas A&M (2-1)
- Iowa (3-0)
- Washington State (3-0)
- Boise State (3-0)
- Virginia (3-0)
- Washington (2-1)
- California (3-0)
- Arizona State (3-0)
- TCU (2-0)
