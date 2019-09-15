Tigers continue to hold strong in new AP Poll

Clemson remained No. 1 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll, which was released on Sunday.

Clemson remains No. 1, with 57 of the 62 first-place votes, as the top nine held their spots Sunday. Alabama was No. 2, receiving five first-place votes, followed by Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Auburn and Florida. The Tigers had 56 first place votes last week.

The Tigers (3-0, 2-0 ACC) are coming off a dominating 41-6 victory at Syracuse on Saturday.

Virginia (3-0, 2-0 ACC) is the only other ACC team joining Clemson in the rankings. The Cavaliers moved up 4 spots to No. 21 in the poll.

Associated Press Top 25 Poll

Clemson (3-0) 57 First place votes Alabama (3-0) 5 First place votes Georgia (3-0) LSU (3-0) Oklahoma (3-0) Ohio State (3-0) Notre Dame (2-0) Auburn (3-0) Florida (3-0) Utah (3-0) Michigan (2-0) Texas (2-1) Penn State (3-0) Wisconsin (3-0) UCF (3-0) Oregon (2-1) Texas A&M (2-1) Iowa (3-0) Washington State (3-0) Boise State (3-0) Virginia (3-0) Washington (2-1) California (3-0) Arizona State (3-0) TCU (2-0)

Others receiving votes: Kansas State 91, Oklahoma State 51, Army 50, Michigan State 37, Memphis 26, Wake Forest 14, Brigham Young 12, Iowa State 7, Temple 7, Mississippi State 4, Appalachian State 2, Minnesota 1

