Each week throughout the season, The Clemson Insider will keep you posted on the performances of Clemson’s commitments in their respective high school football games.

In our Friday Night Lights feature, we look at how the future Tigers fared in Week 4:

The Clemson Insider traveled to Quince Orchard High School in Gaithersburg, Md., on Friday Night to see five-star Clemson defensive line commitment Bryan Bresee play for Damascus (Damascus, Md.) as part of our Tour of Champions.

Damascus fell to Quince Orchard, 21-7, but Bresee was impressive nonetheless as he consistently disrupted plays with his size and quickness off the edge. Here are some highlights and photos from the game:

Tour of Champions: 5-star Bryan Bresee First Half Highlights https://t.co/q82XNgMLzG — TheClemsonInsider (@ClemsonInsider) September 13, 2019

In other action, five-star Clemson quarterback commit DJ Uiagalelei put on a show again, completing 17 of his 25 passes for 268 yards and three touchdowns while guiding St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) to a 31-8 win against Our Lady of Good Counsel (Olney, Md.).

Uiagalelei connected with 2021 Clemson wide receiver target Beaux Collins (three receptions, 121 yards) for passes of 62, 30 and 29 yards. Through the first four weeks of the season, Uiagalelei has thrown for 1,129 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, both of Clemson’s running back commits in the 2020 class found the end zone in their respective teams’ games. Lakeland (Lakeland, Fla.) five-star Demarkcus Bowman scored on rushes of 3 and 60 yards in Lakeland’s 55-19 romp over Plant City (Plant City, Fla.), while Cedartown (Cedartown, Ga.) four-star Kobe Pryor broke off an 80-yard touchdown run in Cedartown’s 10-7 loss at Bremen (Bremen, Ga.).

Clemson receiver commit Ajou Ajou of Clearwater Academy (Clearwater, Fla.) recorded three receptions for 75 yards in his team’s 60-54 loss at Elder (Cincinnati, Ohio). On Thursday night, tight end commit Sage Ennis led Lincoln (Tallahassee, Fla.) to a 35-20 win over Navarre (Navarre, Fla.) with touchdown receptions of 29 and 62 yards as well as a 4-yard touchdown run.

On the defensive side of the ball, four-star defensive tackle commit Demonte Capehart filled up the stat sheet with three tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack, forced fumble and two quarterback pressures for IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) in its 31-25 win at St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia, Pa.). St. Joseph’s features 2021 Clemson linebacker commit Jeremiah Trotter Jr., who tallied 12 tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack and quarterback pressure.

Four-star receiver Dacari Collins, another member of Clemson’s 2021 recruiting class, caught a touchdown pass of 15 yards for McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.) in its 29-7 victory versus Cedar Grove (Ellenwood, Ga.)

Here are other scores from Week 4 games involving Clemson commits:

LB Sergio Allen, Peach County (Fort Valley, Ga.) – 32-31 (OT) loss at Houston County (Warner Robins, Ga.)

DB Fred Davis, Trinity Christian (Jacksonville, Fla.) – 31-17 loss vs. American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.)

OL Mitchell Mayes, Leesville Road (Raleigh, N.C.) – 56-21 win vs. Cummings (Burlington, N.C.)

DB R.J. Mickens, Southlake Carroll (Southlake, Texas) – 48-7 win at Permian (Odessa, Texas)

OL Walker Parks, Frederick Douglass (Lexington, Ky.) – 49-0 win at Paul Lawrence Dunbar (Lexington, Ky.)

LB Kevin Swint, Carrollton (Carrollton, Ga.) – 23-2 win at Villa Rica (Villa Rica, Ga.)

OL Paul Tchio, Milton (Milton, Ga.) – 17-14 loss to JSerra Catholic (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.) – Trinity League vs. the USA Showcase Game)

WR E.J. Williams, Central (Phenix City, Ala.) – 45-20 win vs. Prattville (Prattville, Ala.)

DL Tre Williams – St. John’s (Washington, D.C.) – 35-14 loss at Duncanville (Duncanville, Texas)

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics. This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.

The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.