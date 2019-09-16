Lawrence ignoring all the criticism

Though some in the media think there is something wrong with Trevor Lawrence, the Clemson quarterback is not listening to any of it.

Lawrence said on Monday he is the same guy he has was last year when he led the Tigers’ to a 15-0 record and a national championship.

“There have definitely been some bad decisions I have made in games and that is going to happen playing quarterback and obviously running a spread offense. We throw the ball a lot,” he said. “There are going to be some bad decisions and some throws that are not great throws. That is just part of the game and I am trying to get better every week and that is something I am trying to do and just help my team win any way I can.”

Lawrence has thrown for 831 yards so far this season and is averaging 8.6 yards per attempt and is completing 60.8 percent of his passes. However, he has thrown 5 interceptions this season, one more than he threw all of last year.

And though he admits he has made a couple of bad decisions. Lawrence is not worried about the criticism and all the negative talk that the national media is floating around.

“That is just how it always is. It does not really matter what you do, everyone is always going to want to talk about the bad. That is fine. That is just how it is. You just kind of get used to it after a while. Like I said before, we just try to keep everything internal.

“We know what this team is capable of. We know who we are, and we try to stay locked into that and not really listen to all the side noise. That just how it is.”

