Simmons: ‘It is not 100 percent that I am leaving’

Before the season started, linebacker Isaiah Simmons walked into Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney’s office and told him when the season was over, he was going to turn professional and put his name into the NFL Draft Pool.

Simmons is on time to graduate in December with a degree in Sports Communications and he wanted his head coach to know what he was thinking. However, Simmons indicated on Monday he has not completely made up his mind on what he will do after the season is over.

“It is not 100 percent that I am leaving, obviously, just with another year of eligibility,” he said. “I just wanted to speak things into existence. I guess, what happens, I am just going to pray on it and whatever the good Lord points me to then I am going to go with it, if it is for me to come back or if it is for me to leave. I don’t really know.”

Simmons said he has kind of spoke things into existence since his freshman year at Clemson.

“I always tell guys, lets speak this into existence,” said Simmons, who was named the ACC’s Linebacker of the Week on Monday. “It is kind of like playing the game before the game. So, like when you come into a football game, you want to have already played it all. So, like what is going to happen in this situation or that situation. So, I kind of just take that approach on that.”

As a redshirt junior, Simmons could have gone professional last year, but he felt he needed another year at linebacker because the position was still new to him. He is glad he decided to come back. He said he is having fun this year and just enjoys playing in Brent Venables’ scheme.

“I don’t regret any of it at all. I am actually really happy that I came back just because I feel like I will be able to get better, not just me as a football player, but me in the long run. I will be able to get my degree in December and will be able to move along after football with that.

“I was kind of back-and-forth for a while, but then I came to the realization that it probably would be best (that I come back). I did not want to sell myself short.”

What areas does Simmons hope to get better in?

“There were a lot of little things in my game,” he said. “That was my first year playing linebacker last year, so experience was a big thing, just get another year under my belt of playing linebacker. I am not used to playing in the box or at least I wasn’t. So, I want to get a lot more comfortable playing in the box, knowing the run fits and knowing all the stuff the D-line does. And really just learning a lot more about football.”

