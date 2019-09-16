Skalski came to Clemson to play for Venables

Through the first three games of the 2019 season, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has thrown five interceptions, one more than he threw in 15 games as a freshman in 2018. While the narrative may be that (…)
Tanner Muse believes his defensive counterpart, linebacker Isaiah Simmons, is one of the best defensive players in the country, if not the best. “I think Isaiah has played as one of the best guys in the (…)
As well as things are going for you guys, I’m sure you guys aren’t sitting there and saying everything’s great and you don’t have anything to improve on. What do you see in this defense that you can (…)
Top-ranked Clemson dominated Syracuse in its first road game of the season Saturday with a convincing 41-6 victory at The Dome. The Tiger defense shut down the Orange, known for their high-powered offense, (…)
The Clemson Tigers won their record 18th straight game Saturday night when they dominated Syracuse, 41-6, in the Carrier Dome. Check out some great shots from Clemson’s win in Bart Boatwright’s second Photo (…)
Clemson women’s soccer team beat No. 7 South Carolina, 1-0, Sunday at Historic Riggs Field in Clemson to stay undefeated. The 20th-ranked Tigers got the eventual game-winning goal in the 43rd minute from (…)
Top-ranked Clemson routed Syracuse on the road Saturday night and won 41-6 despite struggling to find a rhythm offensively. On the stat sheet the Tigers (3-0, 2-0 ACC) appear to have shredded the Orange (…)
After three games to the start of the 2019 season, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney says his Tigers are not a championship team at the moment, but they are ahead of where they were last year at this time. (…)