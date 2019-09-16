Skalski came to Clemson to play for Venables

Skalski came to Clemson to play for Venables

Football

Skalski came to Clemson to play for Venables

By 1 hour ago

By: |

Clemson linebacker Jamie Skalski said one of the reasons he came to Clemson was to play for defensive coordinator Brent Venables.

Skalski went in-depth Monday on what Venables does with the game planning for the Tigers defense.

Watch Skalski’s press conference on TCITV:

, , Football

More TCI

Latest

reply
12hr

Each week throughout the season, The Clemson Insider will keep you posted on the performances of Clemson’s commitments in their respective high school football games. In our Friday Night Lights (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home