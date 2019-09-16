Skalski: ‘There’s still a lot of money left out there to be made’

As well as things are going for you guys, I’m sure you guys aren’t sitting there and saying everything’s great and you don’t have anything to improve on. What do you see in this defense that you can get better at?

Through three games, No. 1 Clemson ranks first in the country in scoring defense (13.1 points per game), second nationally in sacks (14), fourth in rushing defense (96.2 yards per game) and fifth in total defense (285.9 yards per game).

Despite the outstanding start the Tigers are off to defensively, starting linebacker James Skalski says the unit hasn’t played up to its full potential yet.

“As well as we are playing, we as a defense I think, and a lot of guys on the team can vouch, too – I talked to A.J. (Terrell) and Xavier Thomas, and even I see it through myself – there’s still a lot of money left out there to be made,” Skalski told the media Monday. “As well as we are playing, we can clean it up so much better, and there’s still so many more plays to be made.”

Skalski and the Tigers racked up eight sacks and 15 tackles for loss in their 41-6 win at Syracuse on Saturday, but Brent Venables and his bunch are not satisfied.

“We had a lot of tackles for loss and we had a lot of sacks. There could’ve been four more, there could’ve been eight more tackles for loss,” said Skalski, who contributed seven tackles and a career-high 1.5 sacks at Syracuse. “As well as we are playing, there’s still so many things to get better, and it’s very encouraging to look at it that way.”

