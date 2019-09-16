Tour of Champions: Damascus coach on what Clemson is getting in 5-star Bresee

Damascus (Md.) High School head coach Eric Wallich knows it is a luxury to have players the caliber of five-star Clemson commitment Bryan Bresee and top Clemson target Ryan Linthicum on his team.

Bresee (6-5, 290) and Linthicum (6-4, 300) are both big, physical linemen that make a difference on both sides of the ball for Damascus. The Clemson Insider attended Damascus’s game at Quince Orchard (Gaithersburg, Md.) last Friday night as part of our Tour of Champions and spoke with Wallich about Bresee and Linthicum afterward.

“They’re amazing kids and great football players obviously,” Wallich said. “They work really hard and they’re great leaders. It’s just fun to coach them.”

Clemson landed the commitment of Bresee, the top-ranked defensive lineman and No. 1 overall prospect in the country, in April.

It’s well known that the Tigers will add another disruptive force and game-changer to the defensive line corps when Bresee arrives on campus next year, but Wallich knows Dabo Swinney and company are getting a high-character guy off the field as well.

“He’s great with kids, teachers, he’s got a great personality, does the right things on and off the field,” Wallich said. “So, they’re going to get a great human being and obviously a great football player.”

Wallich has developed a great relationship with Clemson’s staff through recruiting. In fact, Wallich and the Damascus coaching staff visited Clemson this past spring to spend time around Swinney’s program and see how things are done.

“They’ve opened their doors for us,” Wallich said. “We speak to them a lot about recruiting, but if we have questions about X’s and O’s and things like that, they’re more than willing to help us. We actually went down there in the spring, and I love them down there.”

Wallich has a lot of respect for Clemson’s staff and has no doubt that Bresee will be in good hands at the next level.

“You just can’t beat Clemson as far as the program, just everything about the way they teach their kids, the way they care about their kids,” he said. “So, you just get a great college experience and obviously have a chance to compete for a national championship. You’re pretty lucky.”

