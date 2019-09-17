Clemson’s offense has a lot of room for improvement

In this past Saturday’s win at Syracuse, Clemson totaled 612 total yards. It scored 41 points, rushed for 221 yards and averaged 8.6 yards per play.

However, after the game, all anyone wanted to talk about is why is Clemson’s offense struggling.

“We are definitely not where we want to be, but we are better than we were when we started,” quarterback Trevor Lawrence said on Monday. “It is a work in progress and that is what it always going to be.

“We definitely have a lot of room for improvement, but that is a good thing.”

Though the Tigers might be a work in progress, their production has been excellent to this point. In fact, it’s been record breaking. According to former Clemson Sports Information Director Tim Bourret no Clemson team has started the first three games of a season the way this year’s offense has started.

The Tigers (3-0, 2-0 ACC) averaged 544 yards and 39 points per game in the first three weeks of the season, and they it did by playing three Power 5 Conference opponents, the first time a Clemson team has opened a new year since 2005 against three Power 5 teams.

Despite the impressive numbers, co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott knows they have a lot of issues to fix. Turnovers, inconsistencies and being inefficient on third down.

“The biggest thing is we realize we are still a work in progress,” Scott said. “I think after 10 games, we are going to be a work in progress. After 12 games, we are going to be a work in progress. You never reach it. If you ever feel like you have arrived, then you are in trouble.”

Since Lawrence took over as the starting quarterback in Week 5 last season, Clemson has averaged 44.1 points per game, including nine games in which the Tigers scored 41 or more points.

Offensively last year, Clemson did not truly hit its stride until it reached the postseason.

“We just want to keep getting better every week and I feel like we have done that. That is the main goal is to keep getting better,” Lawrence said.

Scott says the only way to get better is to come to work each and every day with the mindset that you need to be better than you were the day before. It is a trait they teach their players not only to have on the football field, but in life as well.

“The only way to be great is to wake up every morning looking for ways to improve or get better,” Scott said. “I feel like, again, that is another common or core characteristic of our program under Coach (Dabo) Swinney. It does not matter what happens good or bad, we have to improve. We have to get better. We have to look for that and find ways to get better.

“All of that is in the rearview mirror. Trevor has not gotten to the point where he is now by staring in the review mirror. Our offense, our coaches and everything, it is always about getting ready to play Charlotte this week and play our best game of the year. It is about being 1-0 this week, and I think that mentality and that mindset has worked really well for us.”

