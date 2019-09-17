Teammate of 5-star Burch ready to visit Clemson

Clemson will play host this weekend to a talented teammate of one of the Tigers’ priority targets in the 2020 class.

Columbia (S.C.) Hammond School wide receiver Cameron Scott, a class of 2022 prospect, is set to attend top-ranked Clemson’s game against Charlotte this Saturday as an unofficial visitor.

“I’m very excited,” Scott told TCI. “I’ve been a Clemson fan since I was a kid, so this is one of the first schools on my list to visit.”

Scott is teammates at Hammond with five-star defensive end and top Clemson target Jordan Burch.

“Jordan is like a brother to me,” Scott said. “We’re always cracking jokes with each other and he’s been like a brother to me since I got to Hammond.”

Scott, a 5-foot-11, 172-pound sophomore, has camped at Clemson in each of the past four summers. So, he has been able to learn a lot from Clemson co-offensive coordinator and receivers coach Jeff Scott.

“I’ve always heard him say to keep working,” Cameron said, “and I take that mentality to the field every day to get better, and I believe that it’s going to pay off.”

Cameron says it would be a dream come true to earn an offer from Clemson in the future and have a chance to play for the school he grew up rooting for.

“I love the program,” he said. “I love the overall feel of the campus and the facilities. I also like that they look for character in their recruits, I think that’s very important.”

