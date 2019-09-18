Practice notebook: Clemson coaches plan to discuss redshirts on Thursday

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and his coaching staff will get together in their staff meeting Thursday morning and make some decisions on who will and who will not be considered a redshirt this season.

Saturday’s game against Charlotte will be the Tigers’ fourth of the season, but Swinney says they are not in any danger of using the four-game rule, which allows teams to play a freshmen, or any player who has not used a redshirt, to play up to four games in a year before being designated as a redshirt. They can play in any four games during the season, including the postseason.

“I think we still have plenty of room on a few guys to make a couple of decisions,” Swinney said after Wednesday’s practice behind the Allen Reeves Football Complex in Clemson. “We will actually talk about that tomorrow. That is one of the things we will go over in our staff meeting in the morning. Kind of where we are with all of our freshmen.

“Some guys, we already know. We are all in to play them, but some we are kind of on the fence. We know we have four games to play with and we will talk about it a little bit tomorrow. We don’t really have anybody that I am worried about as far as like playing them on Saturday and they are done. Not anyone that is on the bubble.”

Last week, Clemson played 71 of the 72 players on its travel roster. The only person who did not play was third string quarterback Taisun Phommachanh. Fourth string quarterback Ben Batson played on special teams.

Kendrick back at practice. Clemson cornerback Derion Kendrick was back to full speed in practice on Wednesday, which means he will be eligible to play this Saturday against the 49ers.

Swinney said the sophomore, who suffered from back spasms at Syracuse this past week, was a little sore on Monday and Tuesday, but on Wednesday Swinney said, “he was rocking and rolling.”

Clemson O-lineman injured. Back up right tackle Blake Vinson banged up his knee on Tuesday, but Swinney reported the 6-foot-4, 300-pound redshirt sophomore is going to be okay. He did not say if he will be available to play on Saturday.

Other injury news. Swinney said his team is in good shape from an injury standpoint heading into Saturday’s game. Other than Vinson, there are no new injuries to report.

Clemson and Charlotte will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. The game will be televised by the ACC Network.

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics. This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.

The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.