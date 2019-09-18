Tiger Talk: Swinney has a lot of respect for Charlotte

Tiger Talk: Swinney has a lot of respect for Charlotte

Feature

Tiger Talk: Swinney has a lot of respect for Charlotte

By 57 minutes ago

By: |

The Clemson Insider’s Will Vandervort and Gavin Oliver take you through the week at Clemson as the top-ranked Tigers get set to take on Charlotte Saturday (7:30 p.m.) at Memorial Stadium in Clemson.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney had a lot to say about the 49ers and said the Tigers will have to play well so they don’t get “embarrassed.”

Will and Gavin also take you through the other comments said this week by players and coaches in this week’s version of Tiger Talk.

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics.  This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.

The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.

Clemson Tigers gear at Fanatics.com

, , , , Feature, Football

More TCI

Latest

reply
10hr

Week 2 of the NFL saw some changes in rosters as far as former Clemson Tigers are concerned. This week, 32 former Tigers were listed on NFL rosters. A total of 23 of them saw some time on the field and (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home