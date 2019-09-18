Tiger Talk: Swinney has a lot of respect for Charlotte

The Clemson Insider’s Will Vandervort and Gavin Oliver take you through the week at Clemson as the top-ranked Tigers get set to take on Charlotte Saturday (7:30 p.m.) at Memorial Stadium in Clemson.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney had a lot to say about the 49ers and said the Tigers will have to play well so they don’t get “embarrassed.”

Will and Gavin also take you through the other comments said this week by players and coaches in this week’s version of Tiger Talk.

