Tigers in the NFL: Week 2

Week 2 of the NFL saw some changes in rosters as far as former Clemson Tigers are concerned. This week, 32 former Tigers were listed on NFL rosters. A total of 23 of them saw some time on the field and contributed to their respective team in one way or another.
The Clemson Insider brings to you a look at the notable performances as well as stats for all of the players who performed this week across the League.
Houston Texans 13, Jacksonville Jaguars 12
HOU: DeAndre Hopkins: 5 receptions, 40 yards, 8 targets
D.J. Reader: 5 tackles, 3 solo
Deshaun Watson: 16/29, 159 yards, 4 carries, 5 yards, 1 touchdown
JAX: Tyler Shatley
The Houston Texans battled with the Jacksonville Jaguars in a close game. The Texans escaped with a 1-point margin to defend their home field and add a victory to the W-column. Led by former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson, the Texans’ offense produced just enough offense to win the game. Watson went 16/29 through the air for a total of 159 yards. Five of his receptions were targeted at DeAndre Hopkins who caught them all for 40 yards. His longest reception was for 14 yards. On defense for the Texans, former Tiger D.J. Reader had 3 solo tackles and shared another total of 2 tackles as he continues to prove his worth on the Texans’ defensive unit. Another former Tiger, Tyler Shatley, spent some time under center for the Jaguars and has seen playing time in the first two weeks of the season so far.
Kansas City Chiefs 28, Oakland Raiders 10
KC: Bashaud Breeland: 8 tackles, 7 solo, 1 pass deflection, 1 interception
Dorian O’Daniel: 1 solo tackle
Sammy Watkins: 6 receptions, 49 yards, 13 targets
OAK: Clelin Ferrell: 3 total, 2 solo, 1.5 tackles for loss
Trayvon Mullen: 2 solo tackles
Hunter Renfrow: 4 receptions, 30 yards, 8 targets
A total of six former-Tigers were on the field in this matchup on Sunday. The Kansas City Chiefs and the Oakland Raiders met in this AFC West matchup and the Chiefs came out of Oakland victorious, improving their record to 2-0. Coming off a week where he almost had 200 yards, Sammy Watkins was still seen as a major target on the Chiefs’ offense as he was thrown the ball 13 times. His completion rate was not as good as last week, but nonetheless he brought down 6 receptions for 49 yards. For the Raiders, Hunter Renfrow got 8 looks in which he hauled in 4 catches for 30 yards, proving to be a threat on offense. The Chiefs’ defense was dominated by Bashaud Breeland who had a total of 8 tackles, 7 of which were solo tackles. The Raiders were looking to score a touchdown on their first drive of the second half when Breeland crushed those hopes with his interception in the end zone, giving the Chiefs a touchback and a fresh start from the 20-yard line. Dorian O’Daniel also had 1 solo tackle for the Chiefs. For the Raiders, Trayvon Mullen tallied 2 solo tackles while Clelin Ferrell added 3 total tackles, 2 of which were solo tackles. His 1.5 tackles for loss totaled to 5 yards of lost yardage for the Chiefs.
Other former Tigers who saw Week 2 action:
ATL: Vic Beasley Jr.: 1 solo tackle, 1 sack, 1 tackle for loss
Grady Jarrett: 5 tackles, 3 solo, 1 sack, 1 tackle for loss, 2 quarterback hits
BUF: Shaq Lawson: 1 tackle, 1 quarterback hit
CAR: Ray-Ray McCloud III: 4 punt returns, 39 yards, 2 fumbles, 0 lost fumbles
GB: B.J. Goodson: 2 solo tackles
IND: Deon Cain: 1 target
LAC: Mike Williams: 3 receptions, 83 yards, 5 targets, 47 long
MIA: Christian Wilkins: 2 tackles, 1 solo
MIN: Jayron Kearse: 4 tackles, 3 solo, 1 pass deflection
NYG: Dexter Lawrence: 4 tackles, 2 solo
TB: Bradley Pinion: 6 punts, 295 yards, 2 within the 20
TEN: Adam Humphries: 2 receptions, -1 yards, 2 targets, 1 carry, 1 yard
We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics. This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.
The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.