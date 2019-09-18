Tigers in the NFL: Week 2

Week 2 of the NFL saw some changes in rosters as far as former Clemson Tigers are concerned. This week, 32 former Tigers were listed on NFL rosters. A total of 23 of them saw some time on the field and contributed to their respective team in one way or another.

The Clemson Insider brings to you a look at the notable performances as well as stats for all of the players who performed this week across the League.

Houston Texans 13, Jacksonville Jaguars 12

HOU: DeAndre Hopkins: 5 receptions, 40 yards, 8 targets

D.J. Reader: 5 tackles, 3 solo

Deshaun Watson: 16/29, 159 yards, 4 carries, 5 yards, 1 touchdown

JAX: Tyler Shatley

The Houston Texans battled with the Jacksonville Jaguars in a close game. The Texans escaped with a 1-point margin to defend their home field and add a victory to the W-column. Led by former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson, the Texans’ offense produced just enough offense to win the game. Watson went 16/29 through the air for a total of 159 yards. Five of his receptions were targeted at DeAndre Hopkins who caught them all for 40 yards. His longest reception was for 14 yards. On defense for the Texans, former Tiger D.J. Reader had 3 solo tackles and shared another total of 2 tackles as he continues to prove his worth on the Texans’ defensive unit. Another former Tiger, Tyler Shatley, spent some time under center for the Jaguars and has seen playing time in the first two weeks of the season so far.

Kansas City Chiefs 28, Oakland Raiders 10

KC: Bashaud Breeland: 8 tackles, 7 solo, 1 pass deflection, 1 interception

Dorian O’Daniel: 1 solo tackle

Sammy Watkins: 6 receptions, 49 yards, 13 targets

OAK: Clelin Ferrell: 3 total, 2 solo, 1.5 tackles for loss

Trayvon Mullen: 2 solo tackles

Hunter Renfrow: 4 receptions, 30 yards, 8 targets

A total of six former-Tigers were on the field in this matchup on Sunday. The Kansas City Chiefs and the Oakland Raiders met in this AFC West matchup and the Chiefs came out of Oakland victorious, improving their record to 2-0. Coming off a week where he almost had 200 yards, Sammy Watkins was still seen as a major target on the Chiefs’ offense as he was thrown the ball 13 times. His completion rate was not as good as last week, but nonetheless he brought down 6 receptions for 49 yards. For the Raiders, Hunter Renfrow got 8 looks in which he hauled in 4 catches for 30 yards, proving to be a threat on offense. The Chiefs’ defense was dominated by Bashaud Breeland who had a total of 8 tackles, 7 of which were solo tackles. The Raiders were looking to score a touchdown on their first drive of the second half when Breeland crushed those hopes with his interception in the end zone, giving the Chiefs a touchback and a fresh start from the 20-yard line. Dorian O’Daniel also had 1 solo tackle for the Chiefs. For the Raiders, Trayvon Mullen tallied 2 solo tackles while Clelin Ferrell added 3 total tackles, 2 of which were solo tackles. His 1.5 tackles for loss totaled to 5 yards of lost yardage for the Chiefs.

Other former Tigers who saw Week 2 action:

ATL: Vic Beasley Jr.: 1 solo tackle, 1 sack, 1 tackle for loss

Grady Jarrett: 5 tackles, 3 solo, 1 sack, 1 tackle for loss, 2 quarterback hits

BUF: Shaq Lawson: 1 tackle, 1 quarterback hit

CAR: Ray-Ray McCloud III: 4 punt returns, 39 yards, 2 fumbles, 0 lost fumbles

GB: B.J. Goodson: 2 solo tackles

IND: Deon Cain: 1 target

LAC: Mike Williams: 3 receptions, 83 yards, 5 targets, 47 long

MIA: Christian Wilkins: 2 tackles, 1 solo

MIN: Jayron Kearse: 4 tackles, 3 solo, 1 pass deflection

NYG: Dexter Lawrence: 4 tackles, 2 solo

TB: Bradley Pinion: 6 punts, 295 yards, 2 within the 20

TEN: Adam Humphries: 2 receptions, -1 yards, 2 targets, 1 carry, 1 yard

