Charlotte’s young head coach likes to do things ‘Dabo’s Way’

When Clemson hosts Charlotte Saturday night at Death Valley, there will be something very recognizable on the other side of the football field.

Though maybe not as talented as No. 1 Clemson, the 49ers will resemble the Tigers in a lot of ways to the 81,500 fans at Memorial Stadium.

One thing they will notice is the passion, the energy and enthusiasm in which Will Healy’s first Charlotte team will play with. In less than nine months, Healy has already instilled in his program some of the same philosophies, qualities and beliefs Dabo Swinney has used to make Clemson one of the elite programs in college football.

“We believe in who we are, we believe in how we are raising a culture and how we are raising these men to be great husbands and fathers,” Healy said at his introductory press conference last December.

Does it sound familiar?

Healy is a huge fan of Swinney and what he has been able to build at Clemson and the way in which he has built it. He admires the way Swinney has used a culture built on “doing your best” and having a family atmosphere as opposed to a strict disciplinarian who is producing a football factory, where winning is the only thing that seems to matter.

“I will tell you, he has done a heck of a job,” Swinney said about Healy.

Healy has the 49ers coming into Death Valley with a 2-1 record this season. His offense is running up and down the field and scoring points, while his defense is flying to the football and making plays in the backfield.

At 34 years old, Healy is the second youngest coach in college football, but he has already run one program, turning it from a laughingstock to a winner by his second season.

Prior to his second year at Austin Peay, the Governors had won just won game in the previous four seasons, but in 2017 they went 8-4, including an 8-1 record against FCS opponents.

After three years at Austin Peay, Healy is now attempting to turn Charlotte into a winner, too. The program is just in its seventh year since bringing football back to Charlotte in 2013. The 49ers have posted a record of 24-49 during that time.

Swinney has not met Healy, yet, though the two have talked and texted many times since Healy was at Austin Peay. The young coach reached out to Swinney a few years back about a possible coaching candidate on his staff, a guy who worked for Swinney at Clemson.

When Swinney called him back, the two spoke for a while about the coach and then before they hung up, Healy told Swinney what an inspiration he was to him and he was building his program in the model of what Swinney has done here at Clemson.

“I am interested in meeting him. He is a super nice guy,” Swinney said.

Though they have never met, Swinney has talked and advised Healy on several things. He talked to him about the transition of moving to Charlotte and about some “staff things.”

Healy has bent Swinney’s ears on a number of topics and how he does certain things, just trying to learn as much as he can from the coach he idolizes.

“I will tell you, he has done a heck of job as the Charlotte coach,” Swinney said. “He is a guy that is going to do a good job there.

“Just watching them for a couple of games, you can just tell they have a good spirit to their team. He has already created a good vibe with the group, and it is just his first year and first off-season program. He is an impressive guy and I look forward to meeting him this week.”

When it comes to mentoring young coaches like Healy, Swinney is all about it, “especially the good guys,” he said.

“I think, and you have heard me say this many times, it is one of the great things about coaching. It’s a brotherhood. It is a fraternity. Coaches, we share stuff, which is really unique,” Swinney continued. “It is a very unique profession that way.

“I am just thankful that there were all these opportunities over the years to learn and grow as a coach. Though I have only been to two places, I have been around a lot of people and a lot of different coaches. So, I have had a lot of people that have been more than willing to mentor me, answer questions, offer advice along the way.”

Swinney says he is always honored when a young coach, such as Healy, comes to him for advice or wants to ask a certain question.

“I am always willing to help, especially good guys that I think our great for this profession. I think Will is one of those guys that is great for this profession and he has a bright future,” the Clemson coach said.

