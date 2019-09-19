Dixon motivated by Etienne

Clemson running back Lyn-J Dixon isn’t discouraged at the fact he is the man behind star running back Travis Etienne. In fact, Etienne is a huge influence for the sophomore.

Dixon spoke to the media earlier this week on how Etienne pushes him to be better.

Dixon on how Etienne motivates him

“We push each other every day. Every time he is on the field, I hope he does well. And every time I’m on the field, he hopes I do well. We use that as a strength for the both of us, and it’s been going good so far.”

Dixon’s reaction to Travis Etienne being banged up against Syracuse

“I knew he was going to bounce back from that. Travis is a tough back, and we are very lucky to have him.”

Dixon on running with desperation

“It goes back to my middle school coach. He always told me to run hard, and I’ve kept that in my mind.”

Dixon on his growth

“I feel like my blocking has improved, keeping up with the blocking scheme, knowing where to block. I’ve been working very hard on that in the spring, summer, and fall, and I think it has paid off.”

Dixon on his toughest transition

“In high school, we didn’t have to learn anything about pass protection. When you come to college, it’s a whole different thing. That was a big transition for me.”

