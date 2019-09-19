Lawrence not phased by critics

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was named the ACC’s Quarterback of the Week for his performance against Syracuse, and yet he is still criticized for not being as efficient as he was at the end of last year’s season. The sophomore told the media Monday at the Poe Indoor Facility that he is staying locked in and ignoring the outside noise.

Lawrence on his critiques

“No matter what you do, everyone is going to talk about the bad. That’s fine, and that’s just how it is. You kind of get use to is after a while. We try to keep everything internal. We know what this team is capable of. We know who we are. We try and stay locked into that and not listen to the outside noise. That’s just how it is.”

Lawrence on his first experience in the Dome

“It was cool. It was a lot louder than I expected. It just echoes, but it was really fun. It’s hot in there. I’m sure all of you that were there can tell that. It was awesome, and a cool experience. They’ve got great fans It was cool to be a part of something like that.”

Lawrence on putting the pieces together

“I think I’m the same guy I was. There have definitely been some bad decisions that I have made in games, and that’s going to happen when playing quarterback. We run a spread offense, so we throw the ball a lot. There is going to be some bad decisions and some throws that aren’t great throws. That’s just part of the game. I’m trying to get better every week. I’m trying to help my team win in any way that I can.”

Lawrence on Amari Rodgers’ performance

“It was awesome. We all knew it was coming because of how hard he has worked to get back. We’ve seen him in practice. He looks better than he was before. He’s faster, and he looks great. It was really cool to see that pay off and see him reap those benefits.”

Lawrence on how the offense can be more efficient

“Everyone just needs to own their job and get better every week. I think the guys are doing that. Every week there are so many different things we can learn from. You watch the tape, and it’s different situations every week that we can learn from and grow from.”

