On The Beat: Clemson's defense is the real deal

The Clemson Insider continues its “On The Beat” series as WCCP Radio host and Clemson Sports Network play-by-play broadcaster William Qualkinbush joined us earlier this week in studio.

Qualk, who still works for TCI in a small capacity, explains why Clemson has remained focused, as well as why the defense has been so good through the first three games of the 2019 season.

We also talk about quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the Clemson offense and what fans should expect out of the unit as the season rolls along.

Watch this week’s edition of “On The Beat” on TCITV.

