On The Beat: Clemson's defense is the real deal

On The Beat: Clemson's defense is the real deal

Feature

On The Beat: Clemson's defense is the real deal

By , 3 hours ago

By: and |

The Clemson Insider continues its “On The Beat” series as WCCP Radio host and Clemson Sports Network play-by-play broadcaster William Qualkinbush joined us earlier this week in studio.

Qualk, who still works for TCI in a small capacity, explains why Clemson has remained focused, as well as why the defense has been so good through the first three games of the 2019 season.

We also talk about quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the Clemson offense and what fans should expect out of the unit as the season rolls along.

Watch this week’s edition of “On The Beat” on TCITV.

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics.  This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.

The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.

Clemson Tigers gear at Fanatics.com

, , , Feature, Football

More TCI

Latest

reply
7hr

Clemson running back Lyn-J Dixon isn’t discouraged at the fact he is the man behind star running back Travis Etienne. In fact, Etienne is a huge influence for the sophomore. Dixon spoke to the media earlier (…)

reply
13hr

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was named the ACC’s Quarterback of the Week for his performance against Syracuse, and yet he is still criticized for not being as efficient as he was at the end of last (…)

reply
1d

Each week I share some thoughts after watching the Clemson Tigers From the Sidelines. In this week’s edition my thoughts after watching Clemson down Syracuse From the Sidelines of the Carrier Dome.

More The Clemson Insider
Home