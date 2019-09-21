Clemson showcases its depth in dominant win

Top-ranked Clemson had little worries Saturday night as they promptly defeated Charlotte by a score of 52-10 at Memorial Stadium in Clemson.

With starters such as Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne and Isaiah Simmons nights being done in the second quarter, the Tigers got a chance to showcase their depth at each and every position on the field.

Totaling 231 yards and three touchdowns on the night, Clemson played a total of five different quarterbacks throughout the game. While Trevor Lawrence, Chase Brice and Taison Phommachanh did all the work through the air, quarterbacks Ben Batson and Patrick McClure also found their way onto the field late in the fourth quarter.

In the rushing attack, the Tigers had a total of nine players rush for 235 yards and 3 touchdowns on the ground. While Travis Etienne and Lyn-J Dixon got their touches per usual (19 carries, 119 yards and 2 touchdowns combined), freshman Michel Dukes and freshman Chez Mellusi also got work out of the backfield. Dukes in particular had a great showing, rushing for 46 yards on just 4 carries, including a 24-yard touchdown run. This was the first touchdown of his career.

The spreading of wealth continued into the receiving corp as 14 different players had a catch in the game. With Justyn Ross being held out of the game, Tee Higgins took his only catch of the night 58-yards to the house for his second touchdown of the season.

Freshman standout Joseph Ngata led Clemson receivers with 3 catches, 62 yards and the first touchdown of his career as well.