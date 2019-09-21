Dixon says Tigers are not taking Charlotte for granted

Clemson running back Lyn-J Dixon is off to a good start in 2019, but he knows he has to continue to improve. For the success he has had, the sophomore does not take the credit. Instead, he rather pass it along to his offensive line.

“The offensive line works hard every day,” Dixon said. “I’m very thankful to run behind those guys. I would give my last (dollar) to each and every one of those guys. They work hard, and it’s paid off. It just shows.”

Being the guy who plays behind Travis Etienne is no easy task, but Dixon has found a role of his own, as the team’s comedian. The running back says he likes to try to keep the atmosphere light and keep a smile on his teammates faces.

“It’s just something to keep things going. To keep everyone going,” he said. “I just try and keep a laugh or a smile on everybody’s face … When they are feeling down, I try to pick them back up.”

Dixon also went on to describe how Etienne has been a huge motivator for him since being at Clemson.

“We push each other every day,” the sophomore stated. “Every time he is on the field, I hope he does well. And every time I’m on the field, he hopes I do well. We use that as a strength for the both of us, and it’s been going good so far.”

The dynamic duo motivating each other seems to be working, as the Tigers are averaging 6.8 yards a carry and are averaging 251 yards per game on the ground.

This Saturday, Clemson will take on Charlotte, a program that has only been in existence for seven seasons. This novice of a program should not be a tough opponent for Clemson, but Dixon said the Tigers plans to prepare for the 49ers the same way they did for Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

“Each week and each game, we practice like it’s the national championship,” Dixon said. “We don’t take any game for granted, no matter who we play. We treat every game the same. We work hard. We prepare the same each and every week.”

