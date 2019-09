After a nine play, 48-yard drive, Clemson running back Travis Etienne scored his first touchdown of the game giving the Tigers a 31-0 lead with 8:31 left in the second quarter.

After a couple of 7-yard rushes from backup quarterback Chase Brice and Etienne, a pass interference call set Clemson up on the Charlotte 5-yard line. After a 3-yard carry on first down, Etienne took his second red-zone carry into the end zone, continuing the Tigers’ dominant performance.