Each week throughout the season, The Clemson Insider will keep you posted on the performances of Clemson’s commitments in their respective high school football games.

In our Friday Night Lights feature, we look at how the future Tigers fared in Week 5:

Clemson wide receiver commit Ajou Ajou had a huge night as he helped Clearwater Academy (Clearwater, Fla.) to a 60-12 rout over American Collegiate (Clearwater, Fla.).

Ajou caught touchdown passes of 6, 8 and 40 yards, finishing the game with 10 catches for 185 yards and the three scores.

Several other future Tigers shined on Friday night as well, including Cedartown (Cedartown, Ga.) running back Kobe Pryor. Pryor returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown and added three rushing touchdowns in Cedartown’s 57-14 win at Southeast Whitfield County (Dalton, Ga.).

Clemson’s other running back commit in the 2020 class, Lakeland (Lakeland, Fla.) five-star Demarkcus Bowman, rushed for 135 yards and two scores in Lakeland’s 37-6 romp over Hialeah (Hialeah, Fla.).

Meanwhile, Clemson safety commit Tyler Venables – who plays quarterback for Daniel (Central, S.C.) – threw for 362 yards and five touchdowns (passes of 10, 25, 38, 43 and 63 yards) in Daniel’s 45-26 victory versus Ridge View (Columbia, S.C.). Venables completed 23 of his 33 pass attempts in the contest.

Clemson linebacker commit Sergio Allen, who plays on both sides of the ball for Peach County (Fort Valley, Ga.), recorded a 62-yard touchdown catch in Peach County’s 44-13 win at Mary Persons (Forsyth, Ga.).

Five-star Tiger defensive end commit Myles Murphy notched a sack that helped set up an interception for Hillgrove (Powder Springs, Ga.) in the team’s 27-24, overtime win against Etowah (Woodstock, Ga.).

Clemson receiver commit E.J. Williams hauled in this long reception for Central (Phenix City, Ala.) in its 63-28 victory over Opelika (Opelika, Ala.):

Hello, EJ Williams pic.twitter.com/CDw2r7mo4D — OA News Preps (@oanewspreps) September 21, 2019

One of Clemson’s commits in the class of 2021, receiver Dacari Collins, also had a big game. Collins logged a 40-yard catch-and-run for a score and also had a 5-yard touchdown catch to help McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.) defeat Collins Hill (Suwanee, Ga.) by a score of 30-14.

A few of Clemson’s 2020 commits will be in action Saturday, including five-star quarterback DJ Uiagalelei. He and his St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) squad play in the Aloha State at Mililani (Mililani, Hawaii) at 6:30 p.m.

Also, Clemson defensive tackle commit Tre Williams and St. John’s (Washington, D.C.) will square off with Williams’ fellow defensive tackle commit, Demonte Capehart, and IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) at 2 p.m.

Here are other scores from Friday’s games involving Clemson commitments:

DL Bryan Bresee, Damascus (Damascus, Md.) — 48-7 win at Magruder (Rockville, Md.)

DB Fred Davis, Trinity Christian (Jacksonville, Fla.) – 42-21 win vs. Carol City (Miami, Fla.)

TE Sage Ennis, Lincoln (Tallahassee, Fla.) – 16-13 loss at Niceville (Niceville, Fla.)

OL Walker Parks, Frederick Douglass (Lexington, Ky.) – 27-0 win vs. Henry Clay (Lexington, Ky.)

LB Kevin Swint, Carrollton (Carrollton, Ga.) – 24-20 win vs. Rome (Rome, Ga.)

OL Paul Tchio, Milton (Milton, Ga.) — 16-12 win at Roswell (Roswell, Ga.)

OL Bryn Tucker, Knoxville Catholic (Knoxville, Tenn.) – 56-19 loss at McCallie (Chattanooga, Tenn.)

OL John Williams, Creekview (Canton, Ga.) – 42-19 loss vs. Dalton (Dalton, Ga.)

