Helmet Stickers: No.1 Clemson 52, Charlotte 10

Top-ranked Clemson had no problem handling Charlotte Saturday night with a 52-10 win at Memorial Stadium in Clemson.

The Tigers were dominant from the start, scoring 24 points in the first quarter and not stopping there. Following sophomore quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s 94 yards and 2 touchdowns, the Clemson victory was never in doubt.

Trevor Lawrence

Clemson starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been under the microscope of many this season and those who have been doubtful of his performance will be happy with his showing against Charlotte.

Completing 7 of 9 passes, Lawrence totaled 94 yards and 2 touchdowns on the night. Early in the first quarter, Lawrence dropped back and found a wide open Tee Higgins who easily outraced the Charlotte secondary for a 58 yard touchdown. Lawrence had a QBR of 238.8. He did not play again after throwing a 2-yard touchdown pass to Cornell Powell on the first play of the second quarter.

K’Von Wallace

Senior safety K’Von Wallace had a big game as he had his first pick-six of his career just four minutes into the game.

After dropping a would-be-pick just two plays before, Wallace jumped a hitch route and took the ball 66-yards to the house. With the first-pick six of his career, Wallace also added 2 pass break ups and 3 tackles on the night.

Joseph Ngata

Clemson’s stud true freshman wideout made his presence known against Charlotte. Coordinating with backup quarterback Chase Brice, Ngata brought in all 3 of his targets for 62 yards and a touchdown Saturday night.

Early in the 3rd quarter, Ngata found himself on the receiving end of a 37-yard Brice pass, leading to the freshman’s first touchdown of his career.

Michel Dukes

Freshman running back Michel Duke proved to be serviceable behind starter Travis Etienne and back up Lyn-J Dixon. Rushing for 46-yards and a touchdown on 4 carries, Dukes averaged 11.5 yards per attempt.

Dukes scored his first career touchdown in the 4th quarter, taking a carry 24-yards to the house on an impressive run.

Isaiah Simmons

Redshirt junior Isaiah Simmons has cemented himself as the heart of this Clemson defense. Leading the team yet again in tackles, Simmons totaled 6 on the night to go along with his 4 solo tackles.

Simmons may be the best defensive player in the country and has furthered his Heisman candidacy with another dominant performance.