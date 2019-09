Top-ranked Clemson struck early against Charlotte on a 58-yard touchdown pass to Tee Higgins Saturday at Death Valley.

The drive was just two plays and covered 59 yards as the Tigers took a 7-0 lead with 13:35 left in the first quarter.

After a one-yard Travis Etienne carry, Tee Higgins split two defenders and tracked down a well placed Trevor Lawrence throw to give Clemson their first lead of the game.