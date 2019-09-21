Player of the Game: No. 1 Clemson 52, Charlotte 10

Senior safety K’Von Wallace helped set the tone of No. 1 Clemson’s eventual 52-10 rout of Charlotte on Saturday night at Death Valley with a stellar defensive play early in the first quarter.

Less than five minutes into the game, on Charlotte’s second possession, Wallace intercepted a pass from 49ers quarterback Chris Reynolds and took it 66 yards to the house for a pick-six.

Wallace picked the ball off at Clemson’s 34-yard line and got a few blocks down the sideline for his first-career touchdown, which gave the Tigers (4-0) a 14-0 lead at the 10:24 mark of the opening period.

The pick-six was redemption for Wallace, who dropped a would-be interception a few plays earlier, and the big play added to Clemson’s early momentum while taking some life out of Charlotte (2-2).

Wallace also recorded a couple of pass breakups and posted three total tackles, including two solo tackles, continuing a fine start to his final season as a Tiger. The Richmond, Virginia, native logged five tackles at Syracuse last Saturday after leading the team with 10 tackles – including a sack and a quarterback pressure that directly led to an interception by Tanner Muse – in Clemson’s 24-10 win over then-No. 12 Texas A&M on Sept. 7.

