Powell scores first TD of the season

Feature

From the 2-yard line, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence stool calm in the pocket and found receiver Cornell Powell in the end zone for his first touchdown of the season on the first play of the 2nd quarter, giving the Tigers a 24-0 lead over Charlotte with 14:56 to play in the second quarter.

The Tigers started their drive with back-to-back Lyn-J Dixon carries totaling 19 yards. After completing four straight passes, Lawrence found Powell for his 5th straight completion of the drive and Clemson’s third touchdown of the night.

