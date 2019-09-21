Taylor's Take: Can the Tigers keep it rolling against Charlotte?

Taylor's Take: Can the Tigers keep it rolling against Charlotte?

Feature

Taylor's Take: Can the Tigers keep it rolling against Charlotte?

By 47 minutes ago

By: |

Top-ranked Clemson seeks its 19th straight win today when it host Charlotte at 7:30 p.m., at Memorial Stadium.

The Tigers (3-0, 2-0 ACC) are attempting to win a 14th consecutive game by 14 points or more, which would tie for the third-longest streak in the AP Poll era (since 1936).

Clemson is also attempting to win its 18th consecutive game at Memorial Stadium, dating back to a 56-7 win against South Carolina on Nov. 25, 2016. The current 17-game streak is the second-longest home winning streak in school history, trailing only a 21-game Memorial Stadium winning streak from 2013-16.

Here is a breakdown the game and why the 49ers make Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney nervous.

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics.  This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.

The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.

Clemson Tigers gear at Fanatics.com

, , , , Feature, Football

More TCI

Latest

reply
1hr

Each week throughout the season, The Clemson Insider will keep you posted on the performances of Clemson’s commitments in their respective high school football games. In our Friday Night Lights (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home