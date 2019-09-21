Taylor's Take: Can the Tigers keep it rolling against Charlotte?

Top-ranked Clemson seeks its 19th straight win today when it host Charlotte at 7:30 p.m., at Memorial Stadium.

The Tigers (3-0, 2-0 ACC) are attempting to win a 14th consecutive game by 14 points or more, which would tie for the third-longest streak in the AP Poll era (since 1936).

Clemson is also attempting to win its 18th consecutive game at Memorial Stadium, dating back to a 56-7 win against South Carolina on Nov. 25, 2016. The current 17-game streak is the second-longest home winning streak in school history, trailing only a 21-game Memorial Stadium winning streak from 2013-16.

Here is a breakdown the game and why the 49ers make Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney nervous.

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics. This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.

The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.