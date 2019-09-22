Clemson holds lead in latest Amway Coaches poll

The latest Amway Coaches poll has been released. Clemson remains No. 1 in the rankings and received 62 first place votes for the second week in a row.
Virginia moved up to No. 18 this week while Wake Forest enters the poll at No. 24.
Clemson is coming off a 52-10 victory over Charlotte on Saturday.
Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll
|Ranking
|Team
|Record
|Points
|1st Place Votes
|Prev
|Move
|High/Low
|1
|Clemson
|4-0
|1622
|62
|1
|—
|1/1
|2
|Alabama
|4-0
|1558
|2
|2
|—
|2/2
|3
|Georgia
|4-0
|1475
|1
|3
|—
|3/3
|4
|Oklahoma
|3-0
|1388
|0
|4
|—
|4/4
|5
|Louisiana State
|4-0
|1378
|0
|5
|—
|5/6
|6
|Ohio State
|4-0
|1335
|0
|6
|—
|5/6
|7
|Auburn
|4-0
|1198
|0
|9
|2
|9/16
|8
|Florida
|4-0
|1138
|0
|8
|—
|8/10
|9
|Wisconsin
|3-0
|1100
|0
|14
|5
|14/17
|10
|Notre Dame
|2-1
|980
|0
|7
|-3
|7/9
|11
|Penn State
|3-0
|964
|0
|12
|1
|11/14
|12
|Texas
|3-1
|959
|0
|13
|1
|9/13
|13
|Oregon
|3-1
|816
|0
|17
|4
|13/18
|14
|Iowa
|3-0
|778
|0
|18
|4
|18/19
|15
|Boise State
|4-0
|558
|0
|20
|5
|20/NR
|16
|California
|4-0
|505
|0
|23
|7
|23/NR
|17
|Washington
|3-1
|485
|0
|21
|4
|12/21
|18
|Virginia
|4-0
|450
|0
|22
|4
|22/NR
|19
|Utah
|3-1
|445
|0
|11
|-8
|11/15
|20
|Michigan
|2-1
|389
|0
|10
|-10
|7/10
|21
|Texas A&M
|2-2
|270
|0
|15
|-6
|11/15
|22
|Kansas State
|3-0
|262
|0
|25
|3
|25/25
|23
|Central Florida
|3-1
|233
|0
|16
|-7
|16/17
|24
|Wake Forest
|4-0
|143
|0
|NR
|6
|30/NR
|25
|Southern California
|3-1
|130
|0
|NR
|—
|24/NR
