Clemson holds lead in latest Amway Coaches poll

The latest Amway Coaches poll has been released. Clemson remains No. 1 in the rankings and received 62 first place votes for the second week in a row.

Virginia moved up to No. 18 this week while Wake Forest enters the poll at No. 24.

Clemson is coming off a 52-10 victory over Charlotte on Saturday.

Amway Coaches Top 25 Poll 

Ranking Team Record Points 1st Place Votes Prev Move High/Low
1 Clemson 4-0 1622 62 1 1/1
2 Alabama 4-0 1558 2 2 2/2
3 Georgia 4-0 1475 1 3 3/3
4 Oklahoma 3-0 1388 0 4 4/4
5 Louisiana State 4-0 1378 0 5 5/6
6 Ohio State 4-0 1335 0 6 5/6
7 Auburn 4-0 1198 0 9 2 9/16
8 Florida 4-0 1138 0 8 8/10
9 Wisconsin 3-0 1100 0 14 5 14/17
10 Notre Dame 2-1 980 0 7 -3 7/9
11 Penn State 3-0 964 0 12 1 11/14
12 Texas 3-1 959 0 13 1 9/13
13 Oregon 3-1 816 0 17 4 13/18
14 Iowa 3-0 778 0 18 4 18/19
15 Boise State 4-0 558 0 20 5 20/NR
16 California 4-0 505 0 23 7 23/NR
17 Washington 3-1 485 0 21 4 12/21
18 Virginia 4-0 450 0 22 4 22/NR
19 Utah 3-1 445 0 11 -8 11/15
20 Michigan 2-1 389 0 10 -10 7/10
21 Texas A&M 2-2 270 0 15 -6 11/15
22 Kansas State 3-0 262 0 25 3 25/25
23 Central Florida 3-1 233 0 16 -7 16/17
24 Wake Forest 4-0 143 0 NR 6 30/NR
25 Southern California 3-1 130 0 NR 24/NR

