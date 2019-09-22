Clemson loses first place votes in AP poll

Clemson dropped two points in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll which was released on Sunday.

The Tigers had 1,545 points last week, but tallied just 1,543 points in this week’s poll despite their 52-10 victory over Charlotte on Saturday. Clemson is still clearly the No. 1 ranked team, but it marks the first time this year the Tigers lost some ground in the writers’ poll.

Clemson received 55 first-place votes, two down from last week when it had 57 first-place votes. Alabama stole one of the votes and now has 6 overall, while Georgia also tallied one first-place vote.

Virginia is the only other ACC team in the poll this week. The Cavaliers moved up three spots to No. 18.

